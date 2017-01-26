Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam students create new records

Students stand the form of Ashoka Chakra in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Students stand the form of Ashoka Chakra in Srikakulam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Basheer

5,571 of them form a human chain in the form of Ashoka Chakra in five seconds

Students of Srikakulam district have created two records with their formation of human chain in the form of Ashoka Chakra to create awareness among the public about the importance of vote in Indian democracy.

The chain was formed by 5,571 students within five seconds, thanks to their discipline and commitment. In this process, they created two records and enlisted the event in the Wonder Book of Records and Genius Book of Records.

A lot of excitement

Officials said the record was previously with Gujarat, where 3,391 students formed a human chain in the form of Ashoka Chakra. The event was held in Porbandar, home town of Mahatma Gandhi.

There was a lot of excitement among children and officials although rehearsal was done for two days at the Government Degree College here. Joint Collector K.V.S. Chakradhar Babu, who got the idea, could implement it successfully with the support of Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham and other senior officials.

Certificates given

to officials

Wonderbok of Records coordinator A. Prasad and Genius Book coordinator B.M. Shiva Prasad confirmed that the students created new records and handed over certificates to officials.

Earlier, Judge Nirmala Gitamba administered an oath. Mr. Lakshmi Narasimham said that the administration had taken up the programme as a challenge to highlight the National Voters’ Day.

