Sri Medha students win Prathibha awards

Four students of Sri Medha Junior College won Prathibha awards announced by the State government. They received the awards from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, Sri Medha director V. Rahul said that students of M.E.C. and M.P.C. groups G. Mounika, P. Navya Sri, Nishita Goyal and A. Saikishore received Rs.20 thousand cash each and citation.

He said that it is a great honour to their institution that four of their students getting Prathibha awards.

He congratulated the students and thanked teaching and non-teaching staff for the success.