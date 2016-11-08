Splendour marks ‘Pushpa Yagam’

Elegance marked the conduct of the annual ‘Pushpa Yagam’ festival on Monday at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa swamy flanked on either side by His two divine consorts were seated atop a high golden altar at the yagasala inside the Sampangi prakaram while the priests ceremoniously conducted the floral festival.

About seven tonnes of flowers of varied hues is estimated to have gone in the yagam. In addition to the traditional flowers like rose, chanmanti, sampangi, lilies among other varieties six varieties of leaves like Tulasi, Maruvam, davanam,Bilwam and so on were used on the grand occasion. Each time the idols remained neck-deep immersed in the floral mound formed due to the ceaseless offering of the flowers by the temple priests they were ceremonially cleared and the spiritual exercise was repeated until the festival reached its climax.

The sacrament took off to a colourful start with the ‘Agni Sthapana’ (lighting of the sacred fire) at the yagasala. This was immediately followed with the ‘homam’ wherein the temple priests ceremonially offered ‘Ahutis’ to the rhythmic vocalisation of sacred texts by a battery of vedic scholars.

Earlier the priests also had conducted ‘Snapana thirumanjanam’ to the deities.

As part of the security exercise the bomb disposal squads had thoroughly checked the flowers before permitting them into the temple for use in the festival.

The festival which also finds a reference in the famous keerthanas of the saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya is believed to have been in vogue in the fifteenth century and was revived in the year 1980 after a brief disruption.