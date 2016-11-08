Andhra Pradesh

Splendour marks ‘Pushpa Yagam’

Priests performing Pushpa Yagam at Tirumala on Monday.

Priests performing Pushpa Yagam at Tirumala on Monday.  

Elegance marked the conduct of the annual ‘Pushpa Yagam’ festival on Monday at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The processional deities of Lord Malayappa swamy flanked on either side by His two divine consorts were seated atop a high golden altar at the yagasala inside the Sampangi prakaram while the priests ceremoniously conducted the floral festival.

About seven tonnes of flowers of varied hues is estimated to have gone in the yagam. In addition to the traditional flowers like rose, chanmanti, sampangi, lilies among other varieties six varieties of leaves like Tulasi, Maruvam, davanam,Bilwam and so on were used on the grand occasion. Each time the idols remained neck-deep immersed in the floral mound formed due to the ceaseless offering of the flowers by the temple priests they were ceremonially cleared and the spiritual exercise was repeated until the festival reached its climax.

The sacrament took off to a colourful start with the ‘Agni Sthapana’ (lighting of the sacred fire) at the yagasala. This was immediately followed with the ‘homam’ wherein the temple priests ceremonially offered ‘Ahutis’ to the rhythmic vocalisation of sacred texts by a battery of vedic scholars.

Earlier the priests also had conducted ‘Snapana thirumanjanam’ to the deities.

As part of the security exercise the bomb disposal squads had thoroughly checked the flowers before permitting them into the temple for use in the festival.

The festival which also finds a reference in the famous keerthanas of the saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya is believed to have been in vogue in the fifteenth century and was revived in the year 1980 after a brief disruption.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 2:49:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Splendour-marks-%E2%80%98Pushpa-Yagam%E2%80%99/article16439733.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY