Special status: Actors asked to take cue from jallikattu stir

Andhra Pradesh Prathyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi convener Chalasani Srinivas on Sunday asked the Telugu film heroes to learn from the jallikattu incident and take the lead in achieving the special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said people from all walks of life, including the Tamil film industry, had come out in full support for a common cause and made the Central government bow to their sentiment. “People of Andhra Pradesh should choose either the Vizag beach or the Krishna river bed to launch people’s protest in achieving the special status,” Mr. Srinivas said. “It is time the film heroes showed real heroism,” he said.

Samithi general secretary and CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had assured five years of special status to the State and also declared Polavaram as a national project. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, however, was claiming that the State would benefit with special package rather than special status. The CM was also misleading the people with regard to the Polavaram project, he said.

Acharya Nagarjuna University former Vice-Chancellor Viyanna Rao said the people should have the resolve to achieve the special status.

“The people of Tamil Nadu proved that anything can be achieved by unity and determination”.

YSRC senior leader Gowtham Reddy said the Tamil Nadu incident was an inspiration and his leader and YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was always willing to join hands with the Chief Minister to achieve the special status for Andhra Pradesh.

CPI city secretary Donepudi Sankar and others spoke.