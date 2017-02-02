Special purpose vehicle to boost Nellore development

At long last, the Nellore city has got the approval for floating a special purpose vehicle, the ‘Nellore Smart City Corporation Ltd’, to take care of the city’s bid to usher in greater development and better infrastructure under the smart city mission of the Central and State governments.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has initiated efforts for giving a new fillip to Nellore city considering the fact that it is located centrally in two industrial corridors — one between Chennai, Krishnapatnam and Bangalore, and another between Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

The government has already sanctioned ₹33 crore to the city under this project. The funds would be used to carry out the developmental works planned, appraised, approved and sanctioned by the special purpose vehicle.

“This is a landmark event in the history of Nellore corporation. From now on, funds will be sanctioned for the next three years under this project which will be used for improving amenities and also for beautification,” said Mayor Abdul Aziz.

Fresh plans

The need for interior roads, internal connectivity, underground drainage and augmented drinking water supply has been long felt. With the new project, these developmental activities are expected to get a new fillip.

Enthused by the sanction of the smart city project funds, the corporation officials have set out to draw fresh plans to complement various ongoing projects like the underground drainage and drinking water supply scheme already taken up with the Hudco funds.

Considering the popular demand for amenities, the corporators and the officials have decided to work together and identify the immediate needs of the people spread over all the divisions.

Attention to suburbs

Equal importance is also being given to the outlying developing localities in the city limits considering the fact that there has been increased migration of unemployed and uneducated youths from rural areas in search of work and employment in the organisations and industries surrounding Nellore city.

As part of the smart city mission, the special purpose vehicle will be promoted by the State government and the urban local body concerned with 50% stake each. The SPV will be evaluating and appraising the works and projects to be taken with the funds released under the smart city mission.