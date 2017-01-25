Special package betterthan SCS, says BJP

KURNOOL: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Tuesday ridiculed the statements being aired by some leaders for a concerted movement for special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, on the lines of pro-Jallikattu agitation in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the BJP State executive meeting in Kurnool, BJP State president and MP Kambhampati Haribabu, Endowments Minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and former Central Ministers Kavuri Sambasiva Rao and D. Purandeswari asserted that the Central Government granted a special package to Andhra Pradesh that was more beneficial than SCS and said the issue could not be compared with that of Jallikattu.

The Centre was benevolent in approving cent per cent funding for construction of Polavaram project, the BJP leaders asserted. The two-day State executive meeting being held in Kurnool focussed on strengthening the BJP from the polling booth level in the State. BJP leaders Soma Veerraju, K. Rambhupal Reddy, K. Kapileswaraiah and others took part.