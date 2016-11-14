Special bank counter for cricketer

Cricket players exchanged scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes during lunch hour at a specially arranged cash counter at the P.V.G. Raju Cricket Stadium at Chintalavalasa where a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Rajasthan and Karnataka began on Sunday.

Following an appeal by the players, Collector Vivek Yadav, who inaugurated the match, directed lead bank manager Srinivas to open a special counter at the playground for the cricketers.

Accordingly, Canara Bank, Chintalavalasa branch, opened the special counter and provided them up to Rs. 4,000 each in exchange of old notes. The bank, if necessary, would offer a similar service to the players during lunch time on the cricket ground itself on Monday, he said.