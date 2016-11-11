Social forestry planters plan protracted struggle

Worried over the paper mills not honouring the price norm fixed by the State government in January, social forestry planters on Thursday decided to spearhead a protracted struggle to exert pressure on the government to come to their rescue.

An all-party meeting convened by Subabul, Eucalyptus Rythu Sangam State secretary V. Hanuma Reddy here demanded that the State government ensure uniform rate for the logs across the State as in the past.

The farmers were in deep trouble with the paper mills driving down the prices much below the Rs. 4,400 per tonne for subabul and Rs. 4,600 per tonne fixed by Agriculture Minister P. Pulla Rao in January this year, complained Prakasam district development forum president Ch.Ranga Rao.

Farmers were suffering as market forces were not allowed to operate freely in the market, said Acharya N.G. Ranga Kisan Sabha general secretary Ch. Seshaiah and wanted the government to create buoyancy in the market by allowing trading companies to make purchases after taking bank guarantee from them.

The government should do away with the condition imposed on farmers to supply eucalyptus in debarked condition insisted upon by paper mills for the first time now in Prakasam district, said Congress farmers’ wing district president V. Rajagopal Reddy.

The government should first pay to farmers Rs. 20 crore due from SKN paper which had declared lock-out and launch recovery proceedings later, added Subabaul, Eucalyptus Rythu Sangam district secretary P.V. Seshu.