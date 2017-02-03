Andhra Pradesh

Six Kadapa corporators return to YSRC fold

Six corporators of Kadapa Municipal Corporation, who quit the YSR Congress and joined the Telugu Desam Party about a year and half ago, rejoined the YSRC in the presence of the party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Thursday.

The corporators, Paka Suresh, 47th municipal division, K. Lakshmi Devi, 3rd, O. Lakshmi Devi, 27th, Vijayarani, 40th, S.A. Shamsheer, 35th, and Chaitanya Kumar, first division, in the Kadapa Municipal Corporation, were welcomed back into the party by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy by putting party scarves around their neck. The corporators assured to strive to strengthen YSRC in Kadapa.

Kadapa MLA S.B. Amzath Basha, Kamalapuram MLA P. Raveendranatha Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K. Suresh Babu and other party leaders were present. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Pulivendula on a three-day tour of Kadapa district and proceeded to Idupulapaya on Thursday.

