Andhra Pradesh

Sivaji invited for pre-budget meeting

Yalamanchili Sivaji, former Member of Parliament, has been invited by Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley to take part in a pre-budget meeting on November 19 in New Delhi.

Mr. Sivaji was on the consultative committee of the Ministry of Finance during 1988-1994.

Since his retirement, Mr. Sivaji has continued to be involved in all the pre-budget meetings in the interest of farmers. He was instrumental in formulating the Agriculture and Rural Debt Relief Scheme of 1990 and introduction of the Kisan Credit Cards.

