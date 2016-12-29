She pedals to promote Swachh Bharat

I. Vijayalakshmi (52) is an embodiment of courage and confidence for she trained hard for a gruelling 26-day cycle expedition from Ichchapuram to Tada aimed at promoting the Swachh Bharat initiative taken up the Central Government.

Supported by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), this expedition, which kick-starts on December 30 from Ichchapuram, is also meant to motivate rural women to take up self-employment and pursue entrepreneurship.

“I came to Vijayawada to take the blessings of Member of Parliament from Narasapur Gokaraju Gangaraju and also seek the support of the members of Aqua Devils Welfare Association,” she said in the felicitation function organised in the association premises on Wednesday. Mr. Gangaraju presented a cheque for Rs. 30,000 to the cyclist.

However, the preparation of the gritty lady took a beating as she was down by chicken guinea recently. “I am now fit but I should be careful with food. Along the route I will take the help from Rotary Clubs, Kshatriya Foundations and cycle associations,” she told the mediapersons. She said an escort vehicle would follow her.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi said the words of former Speaker Prathibha Bharathi were encouraging as she not only congratulated her but also assured help. “I know the fog will be dense in the North Andhra region. But I am ready to face the challenge.”

She said she would promote Swachh Bharat and interact with people and students. “When I visited Himachal Pradesh, I saw people not using plastic bags. People were seen carrying things in paper bags,” said the housewife, who is also the secretary of the Adventure Club of Andhra Pradesh.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi had tryst with adventure on several occasions.

In 2011, she became the first woman to rappel down from 600 feet from the Bhongiri fort. She is also the first woman to rappel down from the Katika waterfalls to enter the Limca Book of Records in 2012. She is the first woman to lead an expedition from Andhra Pradesh to an unknown peak in Himachal Pradesh near Mt. Deo Tibba in June.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi said in 2018 she would lead an expedition for Mount Everest and organise the first World Cup waterfall rappelling at the Katika Waterfalls in Araku region with participation by foreigners.