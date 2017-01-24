Seven tourism properties cleared

VIJAYAWADA: The A.P. Tourism Development Corporation Limited (APTDC) has announced the list of successful bidders for seven projects on Monday out of 32 interested parties who were evaluated by the top officials of the APTDC under the aegis of the Empowered Committee of Ministers.

The projects are a family entertainment centre at Tirupati given to SPI Cinemas, wayside amenities at Nakkapalli (Visakhapatnam district), Tetagunta (East Godavari) and Gundugolanu and Pattiseema (both in West Godavari) to Southern Travels Private Limited (STPL), Ambica Agarbathies, STPL and KEI, Rajamahendravaram, respectively and hotels at Mantralayam (three-star) and Amaravati (Guntur) to Sri Venkateswara Lodge and KEI, Rajamahendravaram.

The APTDC has released 62 Request-for-Proposals since October 2016 in a staggered manner towards implementation of operation and maintenance (O&M) and land lease-based tourism projects across the State, according to an official release.