Andhra Pradesh

Security tightened for R-Day celebrations

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the official Republic Day celebrations to be conducted in the city on Thursday. Police took control of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium, venue of the parade.

With some organisations giving a call for a meeting near the Prakasam Barrage to mount pressure on the government for achieving Special Category Status (SCS), police are taking all measures to prevent any congregation. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Ministers, Parliament Members and other VIPs are expected to attend the parade.

Police troops of different wings, NCC, NSS and Bharat Scouts and Guides of various educational institutions conducted rehearsals for the Parade on Tuesday.

Traffic diversions

The city police have imposed traffic restrictions and diversions on all main roads and junctions from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on January 26. Traffic will be diverted at Benz Circle and Raghavaiah Park junctions and parking places have been allotted at different places.

Vehicle passes ‘A1’ and ‘B1’ car passes will be issued for VIPs and their vehicles will be allowed from the gates prescribed for them. General public are requested to be in the stadium by 7 a.m, said the police in a press release.

