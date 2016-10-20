Security cover at Rottela venue

A strict vigil would be maintained at the premises of the sprawling Rottela Panduga venue throughout the year in the wake of developmental works such as permanent water-front ghats developed there prior to the recent festival celebrations.

Round-the-clock security is being provided with the help of a police outpost at the banks of Swarnala Cheruvu where the annual festival is celebrated with pilgrims coming from far flung-places.

Mayor Abdul Aziz said the ghats would be made available for use by the local public round the year.