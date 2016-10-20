Andhra Pradesh

Security cover at Rottela venue

A strict vigil would be maintained at the premises of the sprawling Rottela Panduga venue throughout the year in the wake of developmental works such as permanent water-front ghats developed there prior to the recent festival celebrations.

Round-the-clock security is being provided with the help of a police outpost at the banks of Swarnala Cheruvu where the annual festival is celebrated with pilgrims coming from far flung-places.

Mayor Abdul Aziz said the ghats would be made available for use by the local public round the year.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 9:36:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Security-cover-at-Rottela-venue/article16076263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY