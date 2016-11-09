Security beefed up for Ministers, MLAs

Security has been beefed up for Ministers and MLAs following the threat of retaliation by Maoists after the encounter at Andhra Odisha Border recently.

A security blanket has been thrown around the public representatives, most of whom are touring their constituencies as part of the Jana Chaitanya Yatra.

The measures include advance security review of the place, stepping up of the number of security personnel and inclusion of bomb disposal squad in a Minister’s convoy.

“The revised guidelines issued by the police headquarters to district units listed several measures to upgrade the security of Ministers and MLAs. We have already sensitised the public representatives on the revised security protocols,” said a senior police officer.

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao told reporters here on Tuesday that security protocols of public representatives had been revised in view of enhanced threat perception.

Every Minister would now be accompanied by a police officer in the rank of CI or SI, a head constable, and two police constables, in addition to police personnel in the escort convoy.

The Ministers would have six personal security officers and three of them would be on constant duty.

Security at the residences of public representatives had also been beefed up. The residences would now have a guard of five constables. CCTV cameras had been installed around the residences.

An advance party, led by a Circle Inspector and 12 constables, would comb the road to be used by the Ministers and MLAs while touring the constituencies or attending functions.

The party would include a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad.

The general public wanting to meet the Ministers and MLAs would now be put to thorough frisking at the office and residence.

The Ministers and MLAs have been asked to show restraint while meeting newcomers and unidentified persons.