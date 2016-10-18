Andhra Pradesh

Secretariat: KCR meets Governor

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Monday and requested him to convince AP government to hand over the Secretariat buildings allotted to it which were not being used after shifting offices to Velagapudi near Amaravati.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister offered to provide alternative accommodation to the skeletal offices of AP in the Secretariat.

It is learnt that the TS government is planning to start shifting its offices including CMO located in C-Block to it during bifurcation from December-end.

