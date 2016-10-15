Andhra Pradesh

Saripalli panchayat poll on Oct. 31

In compliance with the directive of the High Court, State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar has directed District Panchayat Officer and Returning Officer Satyanarayana Raju to hold elections to the Saripalli panchayat sarpanch post by October 31.

In an official release, Mr. Raju said that the notification for the election would be issued on October 17.

The list of voters would also be announced on the same day.

Nominations would be received from October 17 to October 20 (up to 5 p.m.) and scrutiny of the same is on October 21. The candidates whose nominations are rejected can appeal to the RDO by 5p.m. on October 23.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24, till 3 p.m.

Polling will be held from 7a.m. to 1p.m. on October 31. The results would be declared immediately after completion of counting of votes that would begin at 2 p.m. the same day, he said.

