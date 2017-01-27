Sailing clubs to create new buzz on Krishna banks

VIJAYAWADA: The picturesque Bhavani Island, rightly called a prize possession of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), has acquired a rare buzz, thanks to the myriad water sports introduced on the island resort.

The good news is that thrill-seekers have more fun in the offing. Besides dozens of water sports that have taken the fun factor to a whole new level, sailing activities will happen soon in the Krishna drawing a new set of fun-lovers to the river bank.

On the heels of the first-ever air show held recently, the Tourism authorities, in collaboration with navy personnel, are all set to showcase a Navy Mela which will witness marine commandos demonstrating a number of exciting feats.

Even before the mela, proposed in the first week of February, over dozen sailing boats belonging to the Volga Sailing Club—set up by a private firm engaged in sailing and yachting services—will start operations in the river.

“We are all set to start sailing operations in the river in a couple of days. Besides the fun element, the idea is to familiarise the local children with marine activities,” says Madana Mohana Rao Buridi, an ex-navy personnel and owner of the sailing club.

In the new capital, the government is keen on exploring new horizons, especially in the tourism sector which offers vast potential. The Volga Sailing Club, roped in by the APTDC, will operate in PPP mode and offer a structured five-day-long training programme for children above eight years. “Sailing activity will connect children with water and will help them overcome all their fears,” says Mr. Rao, who served the navy for 17 years.

National-level activities will be conducted at regular intervals henceforth, says Mr. Rao, who has a vast experience in sailing and racing (boat), cruising and offshore expeditions as club coach and national race officer for championships.

APTDC plans

The Amaravati Boat Club is yet another private firm which will start sailing activities in the river soon. The APTDC also has plans to conduct sailing regattas and bring in adventure sports like motor gliding and sea-planes that will set the river and its vicinity ablaze with thrills and frills that the place richly deserves.