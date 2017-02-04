SVU to host AIU’s 91st annual meet

After playing the host for two major national events in the past couple of months — the 99th Annual Conference of the Indian Economic Association (IEA) and the 104th Indian Science Congress — Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) is gearing up to hold the 91st Annual General Meet of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) on the varsity premises from February 5.

SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof. A. Damodaram said that more than 250 Vice-Chancellors of various academic institutions across the country would be taking part in the three-day event. “This year’s theme would be ‘Celebrating Success of Higher Education: Accomplishments and Achievements in Post-Independence Era’, along with sessions on current education-related scenarios,” he said while speaking to the media here on Friday.

Prof. Damodaram also said that the participants would have a chance to interact with international delegates and heads of apex bodies. Some of the sessions during the event are: Changing Landscape of Internationalisation of Higher Education, Higher Education Governance: Policies and Sustained Systemic Reforms, Curricular and Pedagogical Innovations and Leveraging Technology in Higher Education. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is slated to take part in the inaugural session which would be presided over by AIU president Prof. D.S. Chauhan.

Association of Commonwealth Universities Deputy Secretary General Prof. John Kirkland, European Union Deputy Minister Prof. Cesare Onestini and several other academics were expected to attend the event.