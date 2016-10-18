SVIMS Institute of Trauma and Emergency Care launched

To mark the World Trauma Day, observed every year on October 17, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (Svims) Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr. T.S. Ravikumar launched a multi-dimensional programme – SVIMS Institute of Trauma and Emergency Care (SITEC) for the prevention and treatment of trauma in the region.

This institute aims to engage all stakeholders right from the medical fraternity, government officials including the first responders such as the Fire Department, ambulance services etc., to establish a ‘Trauma System of Care’.

“Pre-hospital care and post hospital management needs to be integrated for effective trauma care system. We have signed a partnership with the Panamerican Trauma Society for developing a training programme with emphasis on registry development and community empowerment,” he added.

Drill conducted

On the occasion here on Monday, a trauma drill was conducted in the emergency services and casualty area of the SVIMS hospital, so as to reinforce preparedness for mass causalities, since Tirupati is considered as one of the most important pilgrim destinations.

During the drill, concepts of Red, Yellow, Green, Black colour coding, mass casualty triage and efficient management were demonstrated along with explanation on team roles and individual responsibilities of all doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and support staff.