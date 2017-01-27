SCS protests: YSRC, Congress, Left leaders arrested

VIJAYAWADA: Tension mounted in several districts in the State on Thursday when the police took MLAs and leaders of YSRC, Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Jana Sena parties and the student union leaders into custody after they tried to organise silent protests demanding that the Centre announce Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

In Srikakulam district, police took CPI (M) state secretary P. Madhu, former Minister and YSRC high power committee member Tammineni Sitaram, veteran CPI (M) leader Chowdary Tejeswara Rao into custody. Mr. Madhu was shifted to Ranasthalam police station.

Congress party leaders Dola Jagan, Ratnala Narasimha Murthy and others observed silent protest in Indira Vignan Bhavan. Police foiled YSRC leader’s candle rally.

Former Anantapur Member of Parliament Ananta Venkatarami Reddy, Uravakonda YSRC MLA Y. Visveswar Reddy, former MLA B. Gurunath Reddy organised candle rally from Clock Tower to YSR Statue demanding SCS.

The Congress party leaders observed ‘Mouna Deeksha’ from District Congress Committee (DCC) office to Gandhi statue in the district.

Congress and YSRC party cadres held protest demonstrations on Trunk Road in support of SCS as promised by Centre in AP State Reorganisation Act 2014, in Nellore. DCC president Panabaka Krishnaiah, party state general secretary Changalrao Yadav and others participated in the protests.

In Tirupati

Police put Rajampet Parliament Member P.V. Mithun Reddy and Punganur MLA Pedireddy Ramachandra Reddy under house arrest. They took former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy into custody, when he tried to take out a candle rally at Kotakommala Street.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said all the YSRC MPs and MLAs would tender resignations in May, if SCS is not given to the State. PCC secretary K. Prameelamma and DCC president K. Venugopal Reddy, who tried to organise bullock cart rally were shifted to West Police Station. Students staged a protest at the administration building of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU).

In Vijayawada, the 68th Republic Day celebrations were held under police security. Police bundled the Congress, YSRC, Jana Sena and other party leaders when they tried to stage protests at different places. More than 200 protesters, including former MLA Malladi Vishnu and other Congress and other parties were arrested. When protesters gathered at Kaleswara Rao Market, Alankar Junction, Lenin Centre, Seetammavari Padalu and other centres, police took them into custody. Even police did not allow the political leaders to hoist the national flag and bundled them into the vehicles.

“We identified the youth who had sent messages demanding SCS and calling the youth to attend the silent protests and took about 50 of them into custody,” a police officer said.