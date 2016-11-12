SCS: Pawan enlists students’ support

Jana Sena Party founder and actor Pawan Kalyan on Friday urged students to fight for Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh and promised to lead them from the front in this endeavour.

Interacting with students at Gates Engineering College on the outskirts of Gooty town in the district, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that youth had the responsibility of utilising their energy and potential for the future of the State.

“I have said that I will fight (for the SCS). I have not stopped fighting. I will continue to fight. One should alter the strategy when fighting for a goal. I will adopt the right strategies at the right time to achieve the goal (SCS),” he said.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar himself had said that reservations beyond two generations could be harmful to the country. I have specific opinion on the subject. However, I would not comment as chances of misreading and misinterpreting my comments are bright,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan while answering a specific question posed by a girl student on the ill-effects of reservations on a certain section of students. He promised her to discuss the issue in various fora.

Brushing aside the TDP’s claim that it brought Rs. 6,500 crore to Anantapur district, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that promises made by political leaders were always unkept.

“People do not pay taxes because they have apprehensions that their hard-earned money, instead of helping in building the nation, would end up in the pockets of political leaders,” he said.

Referring to demonetisation of high-value notes, he said that political leaders should themselves be the agents of change if the scourge of unaccounted for money (black money) was to be effectively dealt with.

He said that the Jana Sena Party was launched to fight for the cause of those people whose voice was being unheard and whose problems were being ignored.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan later left for Hyderabad by road.

College correspondent and a member of the Jana Sena Party V.K. Sudheer Reddy was present.