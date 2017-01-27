SCR introduces mobile paper ticketing facility in 38 stations

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway, keen to increase its traveller–friendly measures, has introduced UTS mobile paper ticketing application at all the UTS locations wherever Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) are commissioned. Presently, ATVMs are installed at the following 38 stations in the Vijayawada Division and the mobile paper tickets can be booked from any of the stations.

The stations are: Vijayawada, Nellore, Tenali, Tuni, Tanuku, Gudur, Bhimavaram Town, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Bapatla, Kavali, Narasapur, Chirala, Kakinada Port, Tadepalligudem, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Elamanchili, Powerpet, Vedayapalem, Nidadavolu, Palakollu, Akividu, Eluru, Annavaram, Bhimavaram, Ongole, Kakinada Town, Anaparthi, Pitapuram, Nidubrolu, Kovvur, Dwarapudi, Godavari, Anakapalle, Machilipatnam, Narsipatnam Road and Singarayakonda.

Mobile paper tickets can be booked from the source station to any destination pertaining to the station dumps and the tickets can be printed through the ATVMs using the option ‘print mobile ticket’ and across the UTS counters of the respective source station through the option ‘mobile ticket menu’ and the sub option ‘mobile ticket print’ in the UTS main menu before the commencement of journey. The operator has to feed the mobile number and the booking ID for printing the ticket.

The App utsonmobile can be downloaded in Android and Windows-based smart phones through respective stores.

After installation, user has to register his/her mobile number through individual smart phone or by visiting http://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in.

The user can make payment through R-Wallet, Paytm, Mobikwik and Net Banking. For making payments through R-Wallet, the user has to recharge it. This recharge can be done in multiples of ₹.100, subject to a maximum of ₹.5000/-.

Recharging of R-Wallet can be done at all UTS booking counters over Indian Railways or by visiting http://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in.

Journey tickets, season tickets, and platform tickets can be booked using this application. Renewal of season tickets can be done 10 days in advance.

