SBI Tirupati gets six POS machines for easy withdrawal

To facilitate easy cash withdrawal, State Bank of India (SBI) sanctioned six Point of Sale (POS) machines for its Tirupati zone.

Three machines are deployed in Tirupati city, while the other three are used in Chittoor and Palamaner towns. General Manager U.N. Narayan Maiya and Deputy General Manager (Tirupati module) S.N Kulkarni formally inaugurated the system in Tirupati.

The POS machine is manned by a senior official, who holds cash in his possession.

Any customer can swipe in the POS machine and receive cash from him.

Cash of up to Rs. 2 lakh can be handled at a PoS system at any given point of time.