Rural-urban divide a cause for concern: Venkaiah Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu has exhorted people to strive for the development of the rural areas and asserted that governments alone cannot accomplish the gigantic task.

“The rural-urban divide continues to be a cause for concern seven decades after the country achieved independence. Bridging the yawning gap between the haves and have-nots should be taken up as a challenge. It is only when poverty is eradicated India can claim to be a rising global power,” he observed.

Speaking during the Swarna Bharat Trust (SBT) Vijayawada chapter’s first anniversary celebrations on its premises at Atkur near Gannavaram here on Sunday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said eradication of poverty was not given due priority by successive governments, and social sector spending had not been up to the mark.

For instance, a huge number of government schools still do not have proper laboratories, and the number of villages having no electricity stood at over 18,000. These were just a few stark realities that the governments were confronted with.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s primary agenda was to remove poverty and discrimination, and felt bad with the way he was portrayed as a man with motives behind what he was doing for the nation.

Judge of Supreme Court Justice J. Chalameswar said development had been historically concentrated in cities like the four metros, which grew at the cost of rest of India.

“The agricultural surplus and other forms of monetary gains were invested in Hyderabad. We are seeing the result today. What one should, therefore, understand is the need for balanced development. Migrations to the urban areas are to be checked not just to ease congestion in cities but to let the villages grow, albeit at a relatively slow pace,” he averred.

Central Reserve Police Force Director-General K. Durga Prasad lauded the efforts of the SBT in conducting educational and skill development training programmes for rural youth.

Earlier, Mr. Justice Chalameswar inaugurated the Muppavarapu Foundation’s Vignana Vikasa Kendram for schoolchildren.

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, SBT chairman K.V. Vishnu Raju, managing trustee I. Deepa Venkat, Andhra Bank Chairman Suresh Patel and Indian Bank Executive Director A.S. Rajeev were among those present.