Rural people put to a lot of inconvenience

The sudden ban on high-value notes put rural people in Srikakulam district to hardship at petrol bunks, bus stands, railway station and other places on Wednesday.

The RTC faced the heat with the sudden drop in occupancy ratio as conductors did not accept the the two notes. It came down to 45 per cent as against the 70 per cent on important routes like Visakhapatnam, Rajam and Tekkali.

Many people could not buy even essential goods like milk as traders were reluctant to accept the notes. “The Modi government’s intention of eradicating black money might be good. But it is not the way to do so. It causes lot of troubles to the ordinary people,” said Baratam Kameswara Rao, president of the Srikakulam Citizens Forum.

Former Minister Kondru Murali Mohan questioned introduction of Rs. 2,000 notes saying it would also lead to circulation of black money. “The Union government’s decision is [a] big blow to common people. They will be forced to move around banks to exchange their notes. It will be a tedious process for the next couple of months.”

However, BJP leaders hailed the decision. “Inconvenience for the people is temporary but it helps the economy which will have transparent transactions. Plastic money will come into circulation in rural area too.”

YSR Congress Party’s official spoksperson Yenni Dhanunjay termed it as an unwise decision. “The government is allowing fraudsters to convert their black money into white by introducing voluntary disclosure schemes. But the sudden ban causes mental agony to the people. It should have brought more number of Rs. 100 notes before banning the two.”

Realtors were shocked as they felt people would not buy land or apartments in the near future.