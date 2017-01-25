Royal Bengal cubs ready for public viewing

The tiny white tiger and Royal Bengal tiger cubs scurrying around will be the latest attraction at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati. The seven cubs were born some three months back — four to white tigress Rani and three to Bengal tigress Keerthi — which were kept away for recovery and acclimatisation. In fact, the zoo had witnessed the first-ever birth of a Royal Bengal Tiger, a positive sign in terms of wildlife conservation.

All the tigers were relocated from the Bannerghatta zoo in Bengaluru, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam and the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad at various points of time, which successfully produced their litters in good number. Rather surprisingly, the number of tiger births witnessed by this zoo had touched 22, said to be the highest in the country. As the nursing tigress was found to be wild, the zoo officials did not house the cubs in the same enclosure along with their mother, leave alone allow them for public display.

After ensuring that the mother had been tamed and that there was no danger to the lives of the cubs, zoo curator Y. Srinivasa Reddy had recently ordered their release into the enclosure.