Row over water release from Somasila reservoir

Following scanty rainfall, paddy farmers in upland areas and delta are eagerly looking for an early release of water from the Somasila reservoir for ensuring maximum crop coverage in the coming season.

However, the low water storage in the dam has come as a hurdle for the people’s representatives, water users’ associations and the officials to give any assurance on water release.

The comments by certain leaders in this backdrop created apprehensions among the upland area farmers that they will be denied irrigation water this season considering the fact that the storage in Somasila is far below the 50 tmcft mark at present.

The leaders of Penna Delta Committee recently said that a decision on the release of water would be taken once the storage reached the expected level in Somasila. However, the farmers in upland areas have demanded immediate holding of the irrigation advisory board meeting to decide on the water release so that they will not stand to lose much this season. Their statements came in the wake of reports that water was released from Somasila though the storage was far below 50 tmcft in the past. While farmers are stepping up their demand, MLC and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy took objection to the remarks made by the Penna Delta Committee on water release.

He advised the committee leaders to stop making any remarks on this issue as it would be discussed at the irrigation advisory board meeting.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy asserted that a proper decision on the water release would be taken in consultation with the farmers’ leaders and the people’s representatives concerned. He wanted controversial statements in this aspect to be avoided as this would create needless apprehensions among the farmers about the government.

After the recent heavy rains in upper reaches, the Somasila dam received higher inflows with its storage having crossed 35 tmcft already. This has raised expectations among the farmers especially those in upland areas like Atmakur, Udayagiri and Rapur.