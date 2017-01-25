Research centre mooted to curb road accidents

To bring down the number of road accidents in the State, the Government proposes to set up a Transport Research Centre.

“The Centre, represented by officials of allied government wings like Transport, AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Roads & Buildings and the Police department, will take up scientific analysis of the causes leading to fatal road accidents in the State and launch concerted efforts to make Andhra Pradesh an accident-free State,” said Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting in connection with the 28th round of Road Safety Week by the APSRTC, the Minister said the RTC was a big organisation patronised by scores of people.

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC M. Malakondaiah spoke about the challenges before the organisation. He said almost one third of the fleet of RTC buses was overused and needed to be replaced with new ones. He also underscored the need for the good health of the drivers to ensure passenger safety.

Safe driving

Principal Secretary, Transport and Roads and Department, Sumita Dawra, said safe driving could prevent road accidents. Transport Commissioner N. Balasubramaiam said road engineering was a key aspect in accident-prevention. Fifty-one drivers were felicitated for exemplary driving skills.