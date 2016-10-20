Relocate aqua food park, demands Jagan

: Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the proposed Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park be relocated to the seashore, 10 km from the present site, as people of the three villages in which the Rs. 200-crore unit was coming up, were opposing it vehemently citing possible shortage of water and environmental pollution as the main reasons.

Addressing a public meeting here, the tail-end of the three-village cluster, Mr. Jagan accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in doublespeak over the project. “When people of these three villages approached the district Collector and elected public representatives of the ruling TDP, all of them had said in unison that it was a government project and there was scope for relocating it,” he said, wondering why people were being misguided over the issue. The YSR Congress leader said he was providing a platform for people to air their views in a free and fair manner. Javvadi Satyanarayana, a TDP MPTC, said he was opposing the project from the beginning and extending his support to those who were staging agitations. He said the government had created panic among the public by using police force.

Iravathy, a woman from neighbouring Sirampalem, said the aqua food park would contaminate the Kantheru canal, which was the main source of water for the villages around. “Once the water gets contaminated, we won’t get any crops. Moreover, pollution will affect our health,” she said. Samudrala Satyavani, a resident of Tundurru, who sold her one and a half acre holding to the promoters, said she was unaware of the aqua food park while selling the land.

“All the 20 panchayats in this region have passed resolutions opposing the project and submitted the same to the district Collector, but in vain, ” she said.

Keerthana, whose husband Mahesh was one of those arrested for opposing the project, said the police had foisted cases against the villagers and jailed them under non-bailable sections. “What do you want us to do, anna?” she asked.

Mr. Jagan assured them that he would support their movement and question the government. “It seems the government has not followed any procedure, but supported the promoters in unilateral manner. I suspect payment of kickbacks in the entire deal.” YSR Congress leaders Alla Nani and Grandhi Srinivas were among those present. Earlier, in Tanuku, Mr. Jagan visited 47-year-old Areti Satyavathi at the sub-jail who was arrested for agitating aginst the aqua park.