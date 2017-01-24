Release arrested human rights activists, says Kalyan Rao

Revolutionary writer G. Kalyan Rao on Monday demanded unconditional release of seven members of a fact-finding team arrested by the Chhattisgarh police allegedly under cooked-up charges.

Leading a protest by those sympathetic to the cause of Maoists in front of the Collectorate here, he said the fact-finding team members were ‘illegally detained’ in Khammam district in Telangana last month when they were proceeding to Chhattisgarh to enquire into elimination of innocent tribal people in alleged fake encounters by the police.

K. Sirisha, wife of CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, condemned the undemocratic arrest of lawyers and research scholars from the Osmania University by the Telangana police last month before handing them over to their Chhattisgarh counterparts.

Counter-protest

Meanwhile, hundreds of victims of Maoist violence staged a counter-protest and said it was unfortunate the so called civil society organisations acted as frontal organisations of the extremists with least respect for the human rights of policemen and their families who sacrificed their lives for maintenance of law and order.

“We too have human rights,” said Sridevi, widow of policeman Anjaneyulu killed by the Maoists along with 31 others at Balimela when they were returning after a combing operation in 2008.

“Who will take up our case?” asked Prabhakar Varma, son of Assistant Sub-Inspector Prashanth Rao, who had been killed in an encounter with the extremists near Pullalachervu.

Meanwhile, family members of three persons, who were allegedly killed by Naxalites, staged a demonstration at the Kurnool Collectorate on Monday.

The kin of P.C. Krishna Reddy and K.C. Balasubbanna, both of Vadlaramapuram, and K. Ramayya Achari of Kurukunda village in Kurnool district alleged that the Naxalite attacks wreaked havoc in their families.

A. Lakshmi Devi, K. Sravan Kumar, K. Vani and D. Prasad Rao, who lost their dear ones, said they recouped due to the government’s assistance and jobs given to them.

Meanwhile, families, who lost their kin in Naxal attacks, took out a rally in Kadapa on Monday.