Red sanders smuggling: Special cell to gather intelligence

TIRUPATI: Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao on Thursday announced the constitution of an ‘Organised Crime Cell’ to gather information pertaining to red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam region.

The unit, to be set up at the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) headquarters in Tirupati, would not only gather intelligence but also study various aspects related to red sanders smuggling.

Interacting with the media on sidelines of a review meeting with the police, forest, and task force officials, Mr. Rao said that the unit, predominantly an intelligence wing, would be made operational by February 1.

“Currently, a wide range of measures are being employed to tackle red sanders smuggling, including technological aspects such as usage of drones and web-based cameras, and others such as digging trenches. We would like to study their impact on the smuggling activities and make necessary changes in the preventive measures,” he said.

The officials also held detailed discussions on prevailing issues linked to red sanders smuggling, such as enforcement of deterrent punishment, safeguarding endemic forest wealth and regularising the same in the market, armed base camps for forest officials, influx of smuggling operatives into Seshachalam forests, coordination between various departments, and origin of smuggling routes (entry and exit points).

With a majority of the smuggling operatives hailing from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Mr. Rao said that they would focus on coordination with their counterparts in that State so as to spread awareness on the ill-effects of smuggling, besides taking up welfare activities and offering alternative jobs to the operatives.

Mr. Rao further asserted that the smuggling activities had come down considerably after the formation of the task force and stressed on concerted effort to eradicate red sanders smuggling. He also said that strict action would be taken against those colluding with the smugglers, as evident from the suspension of an official in Kadapa district.

Security for science congress

Tirumala Special Correspondent adds: Mr. Sambasiva Rao said that elaborate security arrangements were being made for the conduct of the five-day Indian Science Congress (ISC) scheduled to take place from January 3 in Tirupati.

The prestigious conclave would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides the main event, the conduct of Women Science Congress and Children Science Congress made the convention even more prestigious for the police in terms of dealing with the security arrangements.

More than 15,000 delegates of national and international fame, who include Nobel laureates, were expected to take part in the conference.

It was for this reason that IG, Rayalaseema, Sridhar Rao, and DIG Prabhakar Rao were tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the security arrangements along with Tirupati Urban SP Jayalakshmi.

Earlier, Mr. Sambasiva Rao, along with Mr. Sridhar Rao, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.