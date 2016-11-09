Rector Major to visit Guntur on November 18

Rector Major, Don Bosco Society, and the 10th successor of Don Bosco, Fr Angel Fernandez Artime, will visit St. Micheal’s Boy’s Home here, birthplace of Salesian province of AP and Telangana, to take part in the silver jubilee celebrations on November 18.

Rector, Guntur St. Michael’s Boys Home Society, Fr Chinnabathuni Louis Babu told reporters here on Tuesday that a procession would be taken out on the evening of November 18, followed by the Holy Eucharist at the Sahaya Matha Shrine.

St. Michael’s Industrial School, founded in 1947 by Rev Mgr. Ignatius Mummadi, D.D., Bishop of Guntur, was the first institute to be established by the Salesian Society to offer training for orphaned boys, most of whom are from the Guntur Diocese.

In 1964, Rev. lgnatius Mummadi offered the institution to the Salesians, which at that time had a small printing press and a miniscule carpentry to keep the young hands busy.

Soon, new machinery and equipment were added. Two new wings of the orphanages were constructed and an Allwyn-type foundry with new machinery was inaugurated in 1972. Later, the Church of Mary Help of Christians, was inaugurated in 1973.

The Salesian work is now expanded to 56 regions in A.P. and Telangana.