Readers’ Mail

Welcome initiative

Widening of main road in the Old City area is most welcome and people are glad that it is happening after a long delay. GVMC must be congratulated for the same.

The present main road is not only a nightmare for drivers of cars and other four-wheelers, but also a veritable death trap for two-wheelers.

Along with road-widening roadside drains must also be improved to ensure that there is no stagnation and overflowing of water during heavy rain. It is also necessary to protect the heritage structures.

Ganti Mahapatruni Rama Rao

Pithapuram Colony

Pollution

It seems the AP Pollution Control Board apparently wakes up only to media news and does not act on its own and thereafter acts upon hastily as a face-saving exercise rather than exercising its regulatory powers with periodic checks and monitoring of pollution and waste management.

Recently Jawharlal Nehru Pharma City, Parawada, was in news when five of its units dumped their hazardous waste in a water pond of a nearby village and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board slapped a fine on the developer of the Pharma City instead of the erring industries, probably at the behest of the local politicians to settle scores with the developer.

Oruganti Srinivas

TPT Colony

Positive response

It is heartening to note that Chief Minister N. Chandrabau Naidu had positively responded to the repeated suggestions of the people of Visakhapatnam when he directed the VUDA, District Collector and the GVMC to look for alternate site for an international standard convention centre and also to look afresh for better utilisation of the flyover at Asilmetta.

Let this be taken up in all sincerity and complete the projects envisaged for a better look of Visakhapatnam with utility.

K.M. Lakshmana Rao

Visakhapatnam