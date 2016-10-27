Ravela joins chorus

Maintaining that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership was more than special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu on Wednesday urged the people to teach a lesson to those who have ‘looted’ the State during the previous Congress regime.

Lashing out at YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for his talk of fighting the next elections on the poll plank of SCS, he said: “Mr. Reddy, who kept silent when the State was divided in an unjustified manner by Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi, has no right to talk on SCS now.”

“Reposing faith in the Chief Minister, leading domestic and foreign companies are coming to the State in a big way to start new industries going by Mr. Naidu’s track record of developing Hyderabad into a world class city,” the Miniser said and wanted the people to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who was working relentlessly for speedy development of beleaguered State overcoming the bifurcation blues.