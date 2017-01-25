Andhra Pradesh

Ramanuja ratham flagged off

TIRUPATI: The fifth phase of Sri Ramanuja Sanchara Ratham was flagged off from Tirupati on Wednesday.

The chariot, which was part of the initiative of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to commemorate the millennial celebrations of Sri Vaishnavite saint Bhagawad Ramanuja, will reach several prominent temples in Tamil Nadu, such as Tanjore, Tiruvaiyaru, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai in this phase.

Earlier, special puja was performed to the processional replica deities of Lord Venkateswara, goddesses and Sri Ramanujacharya installed on the vehicle. Alwar Divya Prabandha project coordinator Chokka Lingam was present.

Meanwhile, the celestial wedding ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ will be performed near Arehalli bus stand at Bengaluru on January 26 (Thursday) under the aegis of the TTD’s Kalyanotsavam Project.

