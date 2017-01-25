Andhra Pradesh

Rallies mark Girl Child Day celebrations

Students performing at National Girl Child Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Students performing at National Girl Child Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Prevention of female foeticide, health awareness among adolescent girls stressed

Girl students of various schools, colleges and inmates of NGOs took out rallies and raised slogans here on Tuesday calling for steps to save the girl child. They appealed to the officials to strictly implement the laws and Acts meant for their protection.

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, Labour, National Child Labour Project (NCLP), Education, Medical and Health and NGOs, Child Protection Network and the Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) participated in the rally.

The Fourth Andhra Girls Battalion NCC cadets took out a procession from Maris Stella College to Benz Circle. The cadets of the Air Force, Navy and the EME of the unit attended, said battalion commanding officer Col. Maneesh Rai, who flagged off the rally.

The students wanted implementation of the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse Act-PNDT) Act and prevention of female foeticide and malnutrition. Health awareness among adolescent girls and female literacy were the other demands. Maris Stella College Principal Sister Rekha and other staff participated.

Addressing the students, Police Commissioner Mr. Sawang said women were among toppers in civil services and girl students should work spiritedly to achieve their goals. Zilla Parishad chief Ms. Anuradha called upon the public to join hands to stop child marriages, which were high in the State.

She asked the students to join the skill development courses being offered by the Zilla Parishad and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

The students presented cultural shows which impressed the participants. CPN members Emmanuel, Steven and Denny Isaac along with the officials distributed prizes to the winners in the competitions.

