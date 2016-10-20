RTC worker commits suicide; wife survives bid

Following alleged family disputes, an APSRTC worker at Kuppam, Suresh (35), committed suicide by hanging to ceiling fan at his residence at NTR Colony in Kuppam town on Wednesday morning.

His wife, Sonia (19), seeing her husband's body hanging from the ceiling fan, allegedly attempted suicide by slitting her throat with a blade, but was rushed to PES Medical College Hospital in Kuppam, where she was declared out of danger.

The Kuppam police said that Suresh, married Sonia of Mulbagal in Karnataka five months ago.