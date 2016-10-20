Andhra Pradesh

RTC bus catches fire

Fire personnel dousing flames in an RTC bus at Bandapalle near Chittoor on Wednesday.

Passengers of an APSRTC bus bound for Tirupati went through some tense moments when smoke and flames emanated from the engine of the bus at Bandapalle village between Chittoor and Puthalapattu on Wednesday.

The passengers felt the smell of burning plastic inside the bus when it reached Mutirevula village. After a few minutes, the driver noticed smoke and flames from inside the bonnet. The alert driver stopped the vehicle at roadside.

The passengers caught in thick smoke found their way out amid commotion and ran helter skelter.

