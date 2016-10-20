RTC bus catches fire

Passengers of an APSRTC bus bound for Tirupati went through some tense moments when smoke and flames emanated from the engine of the bus at Bandapalle village between Chittoor and Puthalapattu on Wednesday.
The passengers felt the smell of burning plastic inside the bus when it reached Mutirevula village. After a few minutes, the driver noticed smoke and flames from inside the bonnet. The alert driver stopped the vehicle at roadside.
The passengers caught in thick smoke found their way out amid commotion and ran helter skelter.
