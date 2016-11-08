RSASTF launches ‘area domination exercise’

As part of strategic evidence policing and scientific detection of trouble spots, the Red Sanders Anti-smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Monday evening launched the two-day ‘area domination exercise’, which would cover the red sanders rich Tirupati wildlife and Rajampeta forest divisions of the Seshachalam hills.

About 200 personnel of the Task Force, which included the armed police parties and forest staff of both Chittoor and Kadapa districts, have been formed into four groups to cover vital beats in Seshachalam ranges. RSASTF head and DIG M. Kantha Rao held a meeting with the personnel earmarked for the exercise at Railway Kodur and later joined one of the teams, heading towards Rajampeta.

The Task Force DIG directed the teams to identify fresh areas with felling of red sanders trees; the camping sites of the woodcutters in the deep forests; the possibility of any new entry and exit routes; and the prevailing climatic conditions and green cover in the Seshachalam hills.

The official observed that the exercise would play a crucial role in ascertaining the presence of the task force in the difficult terrain and sending warning signals to the woodcutters that the precious forest wealth was being watched and protected. It would also help the force personnel to get acclimatised to the seasonal changes in the forests.

Keeping in view of the sudden death of a Task Force official Hanumanthu during search operations due to exhaustion a few days ago, followed by a fresh episode of another cop falling ill on duty, Mr Kantha Rao sought the personnel to be careful and carry water bottles with them and to keep the command control informed from time to time.