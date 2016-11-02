Andhra Pradesh

RK not in police custody, says Chinarajappa

Stating that there was no truth in the reports appearing in a section of the media that Maoist leader Ramakrishna alias RK was in the custody of the police, Home Minister N. Chinarajappa on Tuesday made it clear that combing operations were a continuous process.

Briefing the media at the Telugu Desam Party office here, Mr. Rajappa said that some media organisations were carrying false reports about the encounter on the Andhra Odisha Border.

