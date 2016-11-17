Public utilities to accept old notes

The public utilities have extended their deadline on acceptance of old currency notes post-demonetisation.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) continued to accept the old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes towards payment of property tax, water tax, trade licences and advertisement taxes till November 24. Five counters in the office are accepting the taxes.

The BSNL has also extended the date of payment of current/arrears of outstanding telephone bills at its customer service centres in the form of old notes till November 24.