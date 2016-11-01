Andhra Pradesh

Protest against sanction of granite lease

CPI(M) activists staged a protest at the Collector's office here opposing the grant of a granite mining lease on Chaparai Hills near Patapatnam.

They alleged that the TDP leaders used to oppose the mining lease but changed their stand after the party came to power in the State. Later, they submitted a memorandum to Srikakulam Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham and urged him to cancel the lease. Meanwhile, a few locals submitted a memorandum to the Collector to control over-speeding by vehicles near the Women's College. The collector assured them of taking up the issue with the police.

