Prakasam police PINS and pack off junk vehicles

For years together, police personnel have been racking their brains to dispose of junk vehicles, including cars, piling up in the police stations following seizure from offenders or due to abandonment by fleeing culprits.

Thanks to a pilot project, Property Identification and Networking System (PINS) using Quick Response (QR) code, the police are now able to identify in no time the owners of abandoned vehicles as also those involved in crime with a smart phone in their hands.

In the first place, all junk vehicles belonging to other departments in the police stations were identified and steps taken to restore them back to the departments concerned, says Superintendent of Police C.M. Trivikram Varma while decoding the QR code of a couple of vehicles with the help of his smart phone.

''In this manner, we were able to dispose of about 600 junk vehicles with the help of PINS and an equal number of vehicles will be cleared in phases,'' the SP adds

Explaining the features of the web-based PINS at the II Town police station here, which has been filled with a large number of junk vehicles, he says in a conversation with The Hindu that the police personnel upload the picture of a vehicle at the time of seizure along with the basic information of the vehicle like chassis and engine numbers and the First Information Report (FIR). Coupled with PINS, the National Vehicle Register of VAHAN helps in cross-checking the owner details of a vehicle, says Mr. Varma. ''We will use PINS to record printers, computers and other goods seized during raids,” he adds.

Referring to the pilot Finger Printing Network System (FINS) project, he says data relating to six lakh offenders across the State are being uploaded to keep an eye on them. All the police stations in the district, where the project has been taken up on a pilot basis, will be provided with at least one FINS. It helps the police verify the antecedents of the suspects picked up from busy places then and there itself and let off innocent people after cross-checking their details with the database available at the Command Control Centre. Regular checking of busy places and also lodges for suspects has helped the police curb effectively property offences.

''Instead of the conventional batons, we will increasingly use drone cameras and ensure security from the sky,'' Mr. Varma says, adding that the unmanned aerial vehicle was effectively used during the recent Chief Minister's visit to Ongole.