Prakasam poised for rapid growth: Sidda

ONGOLE: Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao led the people of Prakasam district in celebrating the 48th District Formation Day on Thursday.

The Minister, along with MLAs D. Janardhana Rao and D. Balaveeranjaneyaswamy and MLCs Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy paid floral tributes to the late Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, freedom fighter and the Chief Minister of the first linguistic State of Andhra.

Observing that the present industrial climate was conducive for accelerated development of the State, he said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid special attention to turn the State in general and the district in particular into a logistic hub.

Referring to the Tata Aviation and Aerospace India Ltd (TAAIL) signing an MOU to manufacture aircraft and create a training facility for pilots with an investment of USD 3.5 billion in phases, he said the district formed by merging the most backward parts of Kurnool, Guntur and Nellore districts was sure to witness all-round development in the near future.

The district administration organised a photo exhibition highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the district and honoured freedom fighter Aswath Narayana and Prakasam Pantulu's grandson T. Gopalakrishna on the occasion.