Postage stamp released on KCP founder

VIJAYAWADA: Coinciding with 75 years Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the KCP Group, India Post released a commemorative postage stamp on Velagapudi Ramakrishna, founder chairman of the KCP Group of Companies. Minster for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation M. Venkaiah Naidu unveiled the postage stamp at a ceremony held at Taj Coromandel, Chennai.

The ceremony came a day before the 75th anniversary of the KCP Group in Chennai, the city where the KCP has been existing for over seven decades.

In 1941, Mr. Ramakrishna founded the KCP Limited by taking over a sick cooperative sugar mill in an agriculturally fertile town of Vuyyuru in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. This humble beginning has grown over the years into a diversified Indian multinational with interests in commodities (cement, sugar and power), capital equipment (heavy engineering, cement, sugar and power EPC) and services (hospitality