Political, corporate bigwigs had advance info: Balladeer

Alleging that there were ulterior motives behind the demonetisation exercise, national president of Arunodaya Samskrutika Samakhya and balladeer Vimala on Thursday accused the government of favouring the corporate bigwigs in the guise of withdrawing currency of high denomination from circulation.

“All political and corporate bigwigs have advance information and that is the reason why Reliance launched Jio service to convert its black money into white. The bailing out of businessman Vijay Mallya is another classic example to showcase the nexus between the government and the corporate firms,” she said addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the ‘Revolutionary martyrs commemoration meet’ here.

Stating that no representative of the corporate companies was in the queues in front of banks and ATMs to exchange the de-notified currency, Ms. Vimala said it was the poor and the middle-class who were spending longer hours in serpentine queues.

“Is the government punishing the poor for being honest?” she asked.

The balladeer wondered why the entire exercise was not being undertaken in a systematic manner.

“It is evident that the government is benefiting the corporate companies at the cost of the common man,” she said.

Referring to the martyrs meet, Ms. Vimala said a good number of revolutionary leaders who had sacrificed their lives for the common man were born in November.

“It is a coincidence that it is the centenary of Russia. In India, over 8,000 revolutionaries were killed by the police in fake encounters and the meet is to recall their services and pay homage to them,” she said.

Though Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated and Telangana carved out, there was no change in the policies adopted by the two governments with regard to the uplift of the poor.

“Both the governments are competing with each other in oppressing the civil rights and encouraging the larceny of natural resources such as land and forest by the bigwigs,” she said.

The fight would be continued till equal rights were given to the entire public on all the resources, she said.

