Police to assist banks, post offices

The Guntur Urban and Rural Police districts are gearing up to assist banks and post offices as they open on Thursday anticipating a possible surge of people wishing to exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 old notes. Similar rush is expected at ATMs across the district.

Following the decision of Union Government to cease legal tender of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes in India, the police have been asked to maintain order and provide security at the banks where there are likely to be long queues.

Superintendent of Guntur Rural District, K. Narayan, said here on Wednesday that police personnel in Guntur Urban and Rural districts have been asked to maintain vigil at banks and post offices. In some instances, police would be deployed at petrol outlets which are witnessing long queues. Banks and post offices managers have been asked to arrange barricades and set up helpdesks. If necessary, the working hours could be extended, he said.

An advisory from Union Home Ministry said that old currency should be accepted at petrol outlets and medical shops against a receipt. The currency could also be accepted in shops and other vendor outlets against production of a receipt.

People can contact offices of Rural and Urban SP in case of any law and order issue. The phone numbers are- 0863-2233222 (Guntur Urban Police office) and 0863-2234828.

Deputy General Manager, Andhra Bank, Dhanunjaya said that customers could exchange demonetised currency of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 to a limit of Rs. 4,000 from Thursday. He said that the first batch of Rs. 2,000 notes would be circulated from Thursday. Regional Manager, SBI, Srinivasa Reddy was also present.