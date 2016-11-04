Police thwart CPI(M) bid to hold public meet

Tension prevailed for some time at Danavaipeta village of Tondangi mandal in East Godavari district on Thursday when CPI(M) leaders and activists tried to converge for a public meeting to oppose the establishment of a pharmaceutical unit by Divis Laboratories.

Despite the police denying permission for the public meeting citing imposition of Section 144, a large number of people from Tondangi, Danavaipeta and adjoining areas started gathering to express their solidarity.

The police reportedly used force and arrested party leaders, including its State secretary P. Madhu.

Eyewitnesses said that the police bodily lifted Mr. Madhu and a few other women activists into the waiting vans. In the melee, a woman by name Subbalakshmi reportedly fell unconscious. She was rushed to Kakinada Government Hospital.

Party workers squatted on the road and did not allow the police vans to move. At this juncture, the police reportedly resorted to mild lathi-charge to quell the crowd.

There was no information as to where the police had taken the arrested leaders.

Addressing the media before his arrest, Mr. Madhu said that his party would not allow Divis to launch its operations here. He also vowed to teach a lesson to the government for giving permission to the company to start its unit.

Arrests condemned

Staff Reporter in Vijayawada writes: Representatives of the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML-New Democracy), CPI(ML), MCPI (U), CPI(ML-Liberation), SUCI(C), Forward Bloc, and Revolutionary Socialist Party said that the arrest of CPI State Secretariat member Ravula Venkaiah, Mr. Madhu and others was undemocratic.

They accused Tuni Rural CI Chennakesavulu of manhandling and abusing Mr. Madhu.

Members of frontal organisations D. Seshu Babji, Venu Gopal, K. Srinivas, and Raja were also beaten, they alleged.

The people were protesting in a peaceful and democratic manner. They were deprived of their democratic right with the government crushing the agitation with an iron hand.

The leaders urged the government to release the arrested leaders immediately.

