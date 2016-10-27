Police on the lookout for GMC professor

The Guntur Urban Police have charged Guntur Medical College professor V.V. Lakshmi, accused of abetting the suicide of a PG student of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Sandhya Rani, and filed cases under Section 306.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi said on Wednesday a manhunt had been launched for the professor who had gone into hiding. Her mobile phone had been switched off since Sunday.

In a related development, PG students of the college boycotted classes and staged a protest in front of the Urban SP’s office demanding the professor’s arrest.

Courses are tough,

says prinicipal

The students, holding placards, decried the alleged harassment by the senior professor and said though they had brought the issue to the notice of administration of Guntur Medical College, no action had been taken.

GMC principal N. Subba Rao said that he had not received any complaint from any individual against any professor.

“The PG medical courses are demanding in nature and some students have been unable to cope up with the stress. In this case, we have already forwarded the complaint by the students to the Director of Medical Education who has to take further action. We will also hold counselling sessions for students and will involve psychiatrists in the process,’’ Dr. Subba Rao said.